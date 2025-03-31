IDEX Biometrics ASA - Information about the second exercise period for warrants (Warrants B) issued in connection with the Private Placement and Subsequent Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT.

Oslo, Norway – 31 March 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") dated 17 September and 12 December 2024 regarding the exercise period for Warrants B (ticker: IDEXS), ISIN NO0013380055, issued in connection with the private placement in September 2024 and subsequent offering in December 2024.

The exercise period for Warrants B commenced today, on 31 March 2025, and ends on 11 April 2025 at 16:30 CET. Each Warrant gives the holder a right to subscribe for one new share ("New Share") in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.15. All Warrants B not exercised within this period will lapse without compensation to the holder. Arctic Securities AS is acting as manager in connection with the exercise of Warrants B (the "Manager").

Exercise procedure

Warrants are exercised through the submission of a duly completed exercise form for the Warrants (the "Exercise Form") to the Manager at the address or email address set out in the Prospectus and the Exercise Form and payment of the aggregate subscription price for the New Shares. The Exercise Form can be found at the websites of the Company (https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/), and Arctic Securities AS (www.arctic.com/secno/en/offerings). By completing and submitting an Exercise Form, the holder of the relevant Warrants irrevocably undertakes to acquire a number New Shares equal to the number of Warrants exercised at the relevant exercise price.

For more information relating to the Warrants, please refer to the Prospectus approved and published by the Company on 13 November 2024.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, +47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, +47 95092322

E-mail:ir@idexbiometrics.com

For information about the Warrants please contact the Manager: Arctic Securities AS, tel.: + 47 21 01 30 40

About IDEX Biometrics IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. The company's solutions provide convenience, security, peace of mind, and seamless user experiences worldwide. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, IDEX Biometrics' biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry enabler, the company partners with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring its solutions to market.

For more information, please visit www.idexbiometrics.com (https://www.idexbiometrics.com).

