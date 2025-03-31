Avista files 2025 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan

SPOKANE, Wash., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista has filed its 2025 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with state regulators in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. This plan outlines a preferred resource portfolio which is designed to meet the forecast for system energy demand and comply with emissions legislation over the next twenty years.

Submitted biennially to public utility commissions in all three states, the IRP is a thoroughly researched, data-driven document that projects future energy needs and identifies the most effective strategies for reliably meeting those needs. The development of the IRP included Avista's professional energy analysis and contributions from a Technical Advisory Committee, which includes public utility commission staff, peer natural gas utilities, customers, and other stakeholders.

“This planning effort is a crucial element to ensuring Avista continues to deliver safe, reliable natural gas service to our customers,” said Scott Kinney, Avista’s Vice President of Energy Resources & Integrated Planning. “What we have created is a comprehensive plan that addresses the resources available to us to meet our customers’ natural gas needs. It also outlines our approach to meeting emissions compliance requirement in Washington and Oregon.”

Oregon’s Climate Protection Program and Washington’s Climate Commitment Act mandates that Avista meets specific emissions requirements, which are reflected in the preferred resource portfolio for each state. The IRP demonstrates that Avista can meet expected state loads.

The utility commissions will now review the IRP and provide an opportunity for public comment. The IRP is available for review at www.myavista.com/irp.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to dalila.sheehan@avistacorp.com

Contact:

Media: Jared Webley, jared.webley@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174