Base Carbon Announces Time Change of Upcoming Investor Call

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), announced today a change to the timing of previously announced 2024 year-end investor update call. The call will now be held on Tuesday, April 1, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT).

The Company intends to release the 2024 year-end financial results on Monday, March 31, 2025. The management team will provide a business update in connection with the results and respond to investor questions via Zoom Webinar. Registration instructions are published below. The Company invites current and prospective shareholders to attend this business update call and Q&A session.

DATE: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

TIME: 3:00 p.m. EDT

LOCATION: Zoom Webinar. To receive the meeting link and passcode, please register here.

QUESTIONS: Please submit questions ahead of time to: investorrelations@basecarbon.com.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

