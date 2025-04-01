Scatec publishes Annual Integrated Report 2024

Oslo, 01 April 2025: The Board of Directors of Scatec ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2024, and the 2024 Annual Integrated Report has been published today.

“2024 has been a year of significant positive development for Scatec. We have delivered good financial performance across all segments, built an attractive growth portfolio for the next few years, continued to optimize our portfolio and deleveraged on corporate level. Renewables have become more competitive during the year, improving the market potential for Scatec going forward,” says Scatec CEO, Terje Pilskog.

The 2024 Integrated Annual Report includes the EU Taxonomy disclosure and Sustainability Statements, prepared in accordance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The Executive Remuneration Report and the Green Finance Report are disclosed separately. The disclosures are available on Scatec’s website: https://scatec.com/investor/events-presentations/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

