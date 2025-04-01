Cosmian and Eviden join forces to offer a sovereign encryption key management solution

Paris, April 1, 2025 - During the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC), Cosmian, a French deeptech specializing in securing sensitive data, announces a strategic partnership with Eviden (Atos Group), a European leader in cybersecurity and advanced digital technologies. This partnership gives rise to a joint offering integrating the power of Eviden's sovereign HSMs (hardware security modules) with Cosmian's high-performance, crypto-agile KMS (key management system).

A sovereign, agile response to the most critical security challenges

This new solution guarantees total control of encryption keys thanks to a 100% sovereign infrastructure, while offering enhanced security in line with the highest standards, for cloud, hybrid or on-premises environments.

Native integration between certified HSM and crypto-agile KMS enables organizations, particularly those subject to stringent regulatory obligations, to benefit from an unrivalled level of security, without compromising scalability and operational flexibility.

“This partnership with Eviden marks a key milestone in our mission to enable French and European companies to retain control over their most sensitive data, whatever their deployment environment, thanks to Cosmian's cutting-edge cryptography,” said Sandrine Murcia, CEO and co-founder of Cosmian.

“This fully sovereign encryption solution demonstrates our commitment to providing enterprises with maximum security while meeting their need for agility. This partnership combines the best of both worlds: our fortress-like Trustway Proteccio™ HSM and the advanced performance of Cosmian KMS” highlighted Antoine Schweitzer-Chaput, Director of the Trustway range at Eviden, Atos Group. “In this way, we ensure that companies operating in highly regulated sectors have maximum security for their encryption keys and complete control over their data, while optimizing their performance and growth potential,” he added.

***

About Cosmian

Since 2018, Cosmian has been at the forefront of next-generation cryptography, delivering cutting-edge solutions for securing the public cloud and confidential AI. Our suite of data protection solutions suite, including massive on-the-fly encryption/decryption, confidential virtual machines in the cloud, confidential computing, confidential AI, searchable encryption, empowers organizations to take full control of their data security across both on-premises and cloud environments.

For more information, visit cosmian.com

Media contact – Raoul Agency

Sibylle de Villeneuve – sibylle@agenceraoul.com – +33 (0)6 45 29 58 57

About Eviden

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.





Attachment