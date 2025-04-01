Press Release

Vantiva Completes Sale of Supply Chain Solutions Business

to Funds Managed by Variant Equity

Paris, France – April 1, 2025 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, has finalized the sale of its Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) business to funds managed by Variant Equity. This transaction is a key step in Vantiva’s strategy to focus on its core Connected Home business.

SCS, a globally recognized leader in precision manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain solutions for the media & entertainment and consumer goods sectors, will continue to operate as an independent entity under Variant Equity’s ownership. Moving forward, the business will operate under the new branding of Conectiv.

Vantiva thanks the SCS team for their dedication and contributions over the years and wishes them success in this next phase.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base. The acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks business in January 2024 further bolstered the company and its ongoing commitment to innovation.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Variant Equity

Founded in 2017, Variant Equity is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that makes control investments in corporate divestiture and similarly operationally intensive transactions across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, technology and business services. The firm’s investment approach focuses on businesses it believes are best suited to reach their full potential as stand-alone enterprises through the deployment of Variant’s operations and technology resources. For more information, visit variantequity.com.

