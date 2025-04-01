CoinEx Charity Empowers Students with Crypto Education and Essential School Support

HONG KONG, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Charity recently held a meaningful initiative combining crypto education with tangible support for a local school. The event provided 178 Accounting and Business Management students from Cainta Senior High School in Rizal, Philippines, along with their teachers, essential knowledge about blockchain technology and digital assets. Through interactive sessions, participants gained foundational crypto literacy, empowering them with financial skills for the digital economy.

Beyond education, CoinEx Charity addressed a practical need by donating three printers to the school, supporting daily academic operations. This contribution ensures smoother learning processes, from printing lessons to producing exam materials.

The event highlights CoinEx Charity’s dual commitment to education and community development. By merging crypto awareness with real-world assistance, CoinEx Charity not only spreads blockchain knowledge but also makes a direct impact on students' educational experience. This initiative reinforces the belief that cryptocurrency companies can and should contribute to societal progress beyond financial technology.

Moving forward, CoinEx Charity plans to expand such efforts, bridging the gap between crypto innovation and grassroots education. Through continued outreach, the organization aims to foster both digital literacy and accessible learning tools for communities in need.

About CoinEx Charity:

Founded in 2022, CoinEx Charity has always upheld the mission of “Making the World a Better Place.” The organization focuses on educational equity, medical support, disaster relief, and infrastructure improvement, striving to empower global public welfare through blockchain technology.

To date, CoinEx Charity has launched over a hundred philanthropic initiatives across multiple countries, covering areas such as charitable donations, school construction, medical missions, nutritional assistance, and technology education. These efforts have benefited hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

CoinEx firmly believes that the value of technology lies not only in improving efficiency and enabling seamless transactions, but also in advancing global public welfare and promoting sustainable social development. Through CoinEx Charity, the platform is turning its vision of “bridging hope” into reality, continuously delivering warmth and trust through meaningful actions.

About CoinEx:

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.Beyond its focus on digital services, CoinEx is dedicated to making a positive impact through CSR programs that support social sustainability across different regions.

