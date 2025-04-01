HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 01.04.2025 AT 11:00 (EEST)

Changes in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team

Huhtamaki is implementing changes to empower business segments to accelerate execution of its 2030 profitable growth strategy. Effective today, changes are made to the organizational structure of the Sustainability and Communications as well as the Strategy and Business Development functions. As a result, the changes streamline the Global Executive Team (GET).

“Since joining the company as President and CEO in January, we made clear that our 2030 strategy is intact. Within our strategy, we have specified three focus areas to help us reach our profitability ambitions, namely accelerating growth through all levers, disciplined capital allocation as well as increased accountability and speed of execution.

The changes we are making today are part of the implementation of our new operating model to accelerate strategy execution. With these changes we will simplify decision-making, gain speed, and ensure clear accountability,” says Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO of Huhtamaki.

The Sustainability and Communications function will be realigned. Going forward, sustainability responsibilities related to products and operations will be realigned to the business segments to accelerate the implementation of the sustainability strategy. The Group-level sustainability responsibilities related to governance, public affairs, and reporting will be led by Sami Pauni, who is appointed EVP, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal. The Global Communications function will report directly to President and CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich. As a result of these changes, Salla Ahonen, EVP Sustainability and Communications, has decided to leave Huhtamaki.

“Sustainability continues to be a key differentiator, and we believe that tangible improvements to our sustainability performance are best driven by the business segments,” says Ralf K. Wunderlich.

The business segments will have full accountability over strategy execution and business development. Hence, the segment-focused Strategy and Business Development will start reporting directly into the business segments. The Group-level strategy, governance, and coordination will be led by Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer, who will take on the responsibility of the Group’s strategy planning process. Wilhelm Wolff, currently EVP Strategy and Business Development, is stepping down from the GET.

“I would like to thank Salla for her contributions to our Sustainability and Communications function and the work on renewing our sustainability strategy. I wish Salla well for her future. I am certain that Sami Pauni and Thomas Geust will be successful in their broadened roles. Sami has previously led the sustainability function for several years at the time the function was established. Likewise, Thomas has been responsible for the Strategy function at an earlier stage,” says Ralf K. Wunderlich, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.



Following the changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging (from January 1, 2026, at the latest);

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance;

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.



About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki’s net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.