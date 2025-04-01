ITM Appoints Dr. Celine Wilke as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced leader in radiopharmaceutical drug development, regulatory, and clinical strategies will advance ITM’s broad pipeline and clinical development strategy



Garching / Munich, Germany, April 01, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the appointment of Celine Wilke, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wilke holds nearly 20 years of industry experience, most recently in radiopharmaceutical drug development. Prior to ITM, as Senior Global Program Clinical Head for prostate cancer at Novartis, Dr. Wilke oversaw clinical trials for radiopharmaceutical therapies and imaging compounds, resulting in the global approvals of Pluvicto® and Locametz®. At ITM, she will lead the clinical development and medical teams in bringing ITM-11 toward potential market approval and further accelerating the development of the company’s radiopharmaceutical pipeline.

“Celine brings a wealth of experience in advancing radiopharmaceutical precision oncology treatments from early development through to regulatory approval. As she steps into the leadership of our medical team, her expertise will be instrumental in progressing our pipeline and delivering new treatment options for patients,” said Dr. Andrew Cavey, Chief Executive Officer of ITM. “I would also like to sincerely thank Dr. Heike Oberwittler for her leadership as Interim Chief Medical Officer. We are grateful for her significant contributions and look forward to her continued leadership in advancing our clinical development efforts.”

Dr. Wilke joins ITM from Novartis/Basel where she held various senior leadership positions focusing on strategic drug development, including regulatory discussions and global NDA submissions, as well as functional processes. Before her role as Senior Global Program Clinical Head for prostate cancer, she was Global Program Clinical Head for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) and Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD), where she oversaw the global medical development for Jakavi® in acute and chronic GvHD up to NDA submission and approval. She also led a range of pivotal clinical trials for new compounds. As Senior Clinical Development Medical Director for breast cancer, she was central to the pivotal Phase 3 SOLAR-1 trial, obtaining worldwide approvals of PIQRAY® and two of its companion diagnostics, and participated in associated launch activities. Prior to her roles at Novartis, Dr. Wilke was Head of Clinical Drug Development and Regulatory Affairs at MediGene. Dr. Wilke is a board-certified physician specialized in clinical pharmacology and oncology. She obtained her medical training at the Medical School University Rostock, Germany, University Bari, Italy, and California State University, Fullerton.

Dr. Celine Wilke, Chief Medical Officer of ITM, added, “Radiopharmaceuticals are redefining cancer care as highly targeted treatments providing precision and efficacy across a broad range of solid tumors. ITM has been a pioneering force in this field for decades, combining deep expertise in isotope production with a robust pipeline of innovative therapies. The positive Phase 3 data for ITM-11 reinforce the potential of this dynamic drug class. I am excited to work alongside ITM’s medical team and leadership, to advance our portfolio to bring these targeted treatment options to the patients who need them most.”



ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



Attachments