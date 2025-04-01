Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Disruptions: The $7.9 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Robotic Process Automation (RPA), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Robotic Process Automation (RPA), 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveals a projected market valuation of $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2024 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic RPA landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in RPA Platforms

In an era where digital transformation is critical to enterprise survival, RPA has emerged as a cornerstone technology for organizations seeking to automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and unlock new efficiencies. From banking and finance to healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing, enterprises are rapidly adopting AI-enabled RPA solutions to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, drive innovation, and reduce time to market.

According to Kunal Pakhale, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “RPA solutions are no longer just about cutting costs - they’re essential to driving enterprise resilience, agility, and future-readiness. With the integration of AI, cognitive automation, and advanced analytics, leading RPA vendors are redefining the way businesses operate.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional RPA platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional RPA platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top RPA vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top RPA vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in RPA solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in RPA solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming RPA solutions to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including UiPath, NICE, Automation Anywhere, SS&C Blue Prism, Appian, Nintex, ServiceNow, Datamatics, Salesforce, Pegasystems, EdgeVerve, Microsoft, SAP, IBM, Cyclone Robotics, AutomationEdge, Hyland, OpenBots, and ElectroNeek.

Why This Matters for RPA Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of RPA solution providers, these insights are crucial for identifying untapped market opportunities, refining growth strategies, and staying a step ahead of rising competitors. As digital transformation continues to dominate corporate agendas, vendors must ensure their solutions deliver enterprise-scale stability, robust security, and cognitive capabilities that drive significant ROI.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering):



Market Share: Robotic Process Automation (RPA), 2024, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-robotic-process-automation-rpa-2024-worldwide-2418

Market Forecast: Robotic Process Automation (RPA), 2024-2030, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-robotic-process-automation-rpa-2024-2030-worldwide-2222

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on RPA market

on RPA market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the RPA market

report on the RPA market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-disruptions-the-7-9-billion-opportunity-vendors-can-t-afford-to-miss-972

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/