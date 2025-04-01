CGS Immersive Unveils 2025 Operational Excellence Outlook Report: Embracing Emerging Technology Critical to Future-Proofing Businesses

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS Immersive™, the leader in enterprise learning that is modernizing training and development with AI and XR technologies, today released its 2025 Operational Excellence Report. The report highlights how AI, immersive tech, and human-AI collaboration are essential to operational excellence and are priorities on the roadmaps of business leaders seeking to bridge the gap between technological promise and business reality.

More than 400 Fortune 1000 executives, operational leaders, and IT professionals contributed to the Operational Outlook report. Within it, CGS Immersive reveals that to compete most effectively, the future of training and development must be intelligent, immersive, and agile, with success hinging not just on adoption but having a strategic vision.

The report highlights top strategic imperatives including:

AI: 66% of organizations now consider AI central or supplementary to their strategy, underscoring its growing influence on operations and innovation.

66% of organizations now consider AI central or supplementary to their strategy, underscoring its growing influence on operations and innovation. Human-AI collaboration: 82% of respondents stress the need for human-AI collaboration skills as a talent imperative, underscoring the urgency for upskilling and reskilling programs.

82% of respondents stress the need for human-AI collaboration skills as a talent imperative, underscoring the urgency for upskilling and reskilling programs. Immersive tech adoption: 84% of business leaders anticipate AR/VR/XR adoption as crucial by 2025, recognizing their transformative potential across industries.



The report also highlights top challenges facing operational leaders:

Digital transformation : while 88% report satisfaction with digital transformation efforts, nearly 40% struggle to align these initiatives with core business goals, highlighting a critical gap in execution.

: while 88% report satisfaction with digital transformation efforts, nearly 40% struggle to align these initiatives with core business goals, highlighting a critical gap in execution. Legacy system integration : 51% of organizations struggle with integrating new technologies with existing infrastructure.

: 51% of organizations struggle with integrating new technologies with existing infrastructure. Workforce readiness & skills gaps: 52% of companies report difficulties in finding AI-skilled professionals, while 55% advocate for workforce readiness programs.



“The message we’ve heard from stakeholders is loud and clear: integrating AI and immersive tech to enhance operations is a competitive necessity,” said Doug Stephen, President, Enterprise Learning Division, CGS. “Businesses that fail to embrace technological breakthroughs risk falling behind in an era where agility, intelligence, and innovation define success.”

CGS Immersive’s new report also provides an actionable roadmap for organizations looking to drive efficiency, mitigate risks, and secure a sustainable competitive advantage including:

Agile strategy development: implementing shorter planning cycles to ensure greater adaptability.

implementing shorter planning cycles to ensure greater adaptability. Workforce readiness: focusing on upskilling, AI-driven learning, and immersive experiences to bridge the talent gap.

focusing on upskilling, AI-driven learning, and immersive experiences to bridge the talent gap. Ethical & sustainable innovation: balancing technological advancements with responsible AI governance and sustainability efforts.



To access the full 2025 CGS Operational Excellence Report, visit https://cgsimmersive.com/operational-excellence-ai-2025-report. To learn more about CGS Immersive and our full suite of solutions, please visit us at CGS Immersive.com.

Methodology

The 2025 CGS Operational Excellence Report is based on a Q3 2024 survey of over 400 Fortune 1000 executives, capturing insights across industries and organizational roles. Respondents include C-suite executives, technology leaders, and business unit leaders, with representation from industries including technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

About CGS Immersive

CGS Immersive®, Inc., a CGS company, is an innovation lab and training transformation engine dedicated to pioneering leading-edge Extended Reality (XR) training solutions for businesses worldwide. With a focus on leveraging AI and XR technologies, CGS Immersive is modernizing training programs and delivering immersive experiences tailored to meet the evolving needs of organizations across diverse industries. Contact us for more information and follow CGS Immersive on LinkedIn.

About CGS

For more than 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.