Lantronix Names Tech Industry Veteran Todd Rychecky General Manager and Head of Out-of-Band Management Business

IRVINE, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Todd Rychecky as general manager and head of its Out-of-Band (OOB) Management Business Line. With a proven track record in network resilience, SaaS solutions and OOB management, Rychecky will play a pivotal role in expanding Lantronix’s market presence and driving strategic growth in this critical sector.

Rychecky brings a proven track record of success in the OOB management space, having played a key role in scaling OpenGear’s business as well as leading major strategic deals, including a landmark $100 million network resilience contract. With deep expertise in product positioning, SaaS business models and global sales leadership, Rychecky is well-positioned to drive growth and innovation at Lantronix.

“This is an exciting time for Lantronix as we continue to position ourselves as a leader in AI-driven networking solutions,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy and product officer at Lantronix. “With Todd’s deep expertise and strategic vision, we are confident in our ability to scale our Out-of-Band business, enhance our market presence and deliver groundbreaking solutions to our customers.”

As general manager of Lantronix’s OOB Management Business Line, Rychecky is responsible for:

Strategic leadership of Lantronix’s OOB Management business, aligning it with the company’s broader AI and connectivity strategy;

Driving revenue growth and profitability, leveraging his extensive experience in scaling technology businesses and building successful sales teams;

Expanding Lantronix’s OOB market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships and enhanced customer engagement; and

Enhancing financial performance, overseeing P&L and optimizing cost efficiencies.

Rychecky joins Lantronix at a vital moment as the company leverages AI-driven solutions across its core business lines, including OOB Management, Network Equipment and Industrial IoT.

With a robust product pipeline, including its LM80, LM83, LM4, SLC8000, EMG7500/8500 and Spider as well as its upcoming innovations SLC9000, LM48 and 5G-enabled LM series, Lantronix offers a comprehensive suite of OOB management solutions. These solutions empower enterprises with secure, resilient network management tools, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and streamlined IT operations. Additionally, Lantronix’s LEVEL SERVICES provide enterprise customers with customized, high-touch technical support to meet evolving network demands.

“I am thrilled to join Lantronix at this crucial juncture to lead the company’s Out-of-Band management business to new heights,” said Rychecky. “Lantronix has a strong foundation, cutting-edge AI-driven solutions and an unmatched product portfolio. I look forward to driving innovation, scaling the business and helping our customers achieve greater network resilience and operational efficiency.”

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to Lantronix products or leadership team. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

investors@lantronix.com

©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.