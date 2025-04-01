Itafos Confirms Declaration of Special Dividend

HOUSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) confirms its previously announced declaration of a CAD$0.05 per share special cash dividend approved by its Board of Directors on March 19, 2025, payable on April 25, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2025.

Registered shareholders who are Canadian residents as reflected in the Company’s shareholder register will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars. Registered shareholders who are resident outside of Canada as reflected in the Company’s shareholder register, including the United States (“U.S.”), will receive their dividend in U.S. dollars, based on the spot price exchange rate calculated on April 25, 2025. Intermediaries who are CDS participants may elect to have the dividend paid in U.S. dollars. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or intermediary should contact their broker or intermediary directly for further details.

Dividend payments to shareholders will generally be subject to Internal Revenue Service withholding tax unless reduced through the completion of tax election forms and/or in accordance with the provisions of an applicable tax treaty. Both U.S. and non-U.S. resident registered shareholders should complete the appropriate tax forms and submit them to Itafos’ transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, to be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or intermediary should contact their broker or intermediary directly for further details.

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:

Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US, with the following production capacity: approximately 550kt per year of MAP, MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”)

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil, with the following production capacity:

approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity)

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau and

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker “IFOS”. The Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list, please visit www.itafos.com .

