Itafos Announces Release Date for Q3 2025 Results and Business Update Webcast

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (OTCQX: ITFS) (“Itafos” or “the Company”) today announces that its financial results for Q3 2025 will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. An on-demand recorded webcast of management commentary that reviews the Q3 2025 financial results, provides an update on the business, and addresses analysts’ and investors’ recent frequently asked questions will be available on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available on the Presentations & Events page of the Company’s website www.itafos.com/investors/presentations-fact-sheets/ and will be available for 90 days.

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:

Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows: approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”); and approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”);

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with production capacity as follows: approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”); and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity);

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker

“IFOS”. The Company’s shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol “ITFS”. The

Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake,

L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list to receive notification of future news releases, please visit the Company’s website at www.itafos.com .

