Fengate consortium selected to deliver six new schools in Alberta, Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate), as part of the EllisDon Infrastructure consortium, has been selected by the Government of Alberta to deliver six new schools as part of the P3 Schools Bundle #5 project.

The consortium achieved ﬁnancial close on the project this week to design, build, ﬁnance, and maintain the schools under a public-private partnership (P3).

Three grade K-9 schools, located in Calgary (Nolan Hill), Chestermere, and Okotoks; one K-8 school in Aidrie; one K-5 school in Blackfalds; and one grade 7-12 school in Edmonton (Glenridding Heights), are anticipated to open in 2027 and provide an opening capacity for 5,550 students.

"We are honored to be part of this transformative project that will provide state-of-the-art educational facilities for students across Alberta," said Mac Bell, Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments at Fengate.

"Achieving ﬁnancial close is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our consortium partners and the Alberta government, and we look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder to build the future of education in the province."

Fengate, which successfully delivered a P3 bundle of six schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, near Washington D.C. in 2023, remains committed to delivering high- quality social infrastructure that enhances communities across Canada and the United States.

The EllisDon Infrastructure consortium – comprised of EllisDon Capital Inc., Fengate Asset Management, EllisDon Construction Services Inc., GEC Architecture, Smith + Andersen, Entuitive Corporation, Grade Consulting Inc., Scatliff + Miller + Murray Inc., Footprint, and FFA Consultants – was selected following a competitive procurement process.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $10 billion of capital commitments under management. The ﬁrm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid- market greenﬁeld and brownﬁeld infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 45 assets. Learn more at www.fengate.com .

