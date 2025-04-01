Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Secures Four Registered Trademarks for SpydaSilk® Brand, to Advance Commercialization Strategy for Recombinant Spider Silk

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Kraig Labs" or the "Company"), a world leader in recombinant spider silk technology, today announced that it has secured four registered trademarks for its SpydaSilk® brand. These trademarks represent a key milestone in the Company's strategy to commercialize its revolutionary spider silk technology and position SpydaSilk® as a premium apparel brand.





The newly secured trademarks provide legal protection for the SpydaSilk® brand as Kraig Labs continues to expand its production capabilities and moves toward commercialization. SpydaSilk® is a Singapore based joint venture company that Kraig Labs co-founded in 2021 to create a direct-to-consumer marketing channel for its spider silk materials. The Company is leveraging a blended strategy that includes both the independent development of the SpydaSilk® brand and outreach to leading companies in key target markets, such as luxury fashion and high-performance apparel.

"The registration of these trademarks reinforces our commitment to building SpydaSilk® into a globally recognized brand focused on quality and exceptional material performance," said Kim Thompson, CEO and Founder of Kraig Labs. "With our spider silk production scaling up, we are positioning ourselves to introduce breakthrough products that merge sustainability with performance. We are actively engaging with industry leaders to explore collaborative opportunities that will bring our innovative materials to market."

The Company’s proprietary recombinant spider silk fibers offer a combination of strength, elasticity, and softness, making them ideal for a range of high-value applications. Kraig Labs is engaging opportunities in luxury fashion and technical textiles to integrate its materials into next-generation products that redefine performance and sustainability standards.

With the recent expansion of its production operations, Kraig Labs remains focused on optimizing its recombinant spider silk output and finalizing product designs for commercialization. The Company anticipates that its dual-track approach—developing SpydaSilk® as a standalone brand while also collaborating with industry leaders—will accelerate the adoption of its technology and drive revenue growth.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

