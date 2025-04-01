U.S. Cannabis Market Analysis 2020-2024 and Outlook 2025-2029: Market Growth, Investment Potential, Regulatory Changes, State Expansions, Business Opportunities

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cannabis legalisation landscape is rapidly changing, with more states legalising it for medical and recreational use, driving market growth and consumer access. Significant federal developments may include a potential rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which could attract more investment and improve banking access for cannabis businesses.
This market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of this emerging market opportunity at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the key cannabinoid categories driving growth. It outlines the regulatory, cultural and commercial context and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - legislative developments both current and future, economic/lifestyle influences, illicit consumption, product innovation, distribution and pricing trends. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to expand and change.
Product coverage: Adult-Use Cannabis, CBD & Other Non-Intoxicating Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CANNABIS BACKGROUND
COUNTRY INSIGHT
CANNABIS LEGISLATION
- Summary 1 Cannabis Legislation in the US
- Summary 2 Cannabis Legislation by State in the US
CANNABIS DISTRIBUTION
CANNABIS TAXATION
- Summary 3 Cannabis Taxation in the US
CANNABIS PRODUCTION
- Summary 4 Cannabis Production in the US
ILLICIT CANNABIS MARKET
HEMP-DERIVED CANNABINOIDS
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 1 Cannabis User Population by Legal vs Illicit 2020-2024
MARKET DATA
- Table 2 Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value 2020-2024
- Table 3 Sales of Cannabis by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2024
- Table 4 Sales of Cannabis by Legal vs Illicit 2020-2024
- Table 5 Distribution of Cannabis by Format: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 6 Distribution of Cannabis by Format and Category: % Value 2024
- Table 7 Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 8 Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Cannabis by Legal vs Illicit 2024-2029
MEDICAL CANNABIS
- Market Sizes
- Cannabinoids
- Brands
- Distribution
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 10 Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume 2020-2024
- Table 11 Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value 2020-2024
- Table 12 Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2024
- Table 13 Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2024
- Table 14 Sales of Medical Cannabis by CBD vs THC content: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 15 Distribution of Medical Cannabis by Format: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 16 Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 17 Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 18 Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 19 Forecast Sales of Medical Cannabis by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
ADULT-USE CANNABIS
- Table 20 Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Volume 2020-2024
- Table 21 Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Value 2020-2024
- Table 22 Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2024
- Table 23 Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2024
- Table 24 Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by CBD vs THC content: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 25 Distribution of Adult-Use Cannabis by Format: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 26 Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 27 Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 28 Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 29 Forecast Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
CBD
- Table 30 Sales of CBD by Category: Volume 2020-2024
- Table 31 Sales of CBD by Category: Value 2020-2024
- Table 32 Sales of CBD by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2024
- Table 33 Sales of CBD by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2024
- Table 34 Distribution of CBD by Format: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 35 Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Table 36 Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 37 Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Table 38 Forecast Sales of CBD by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
