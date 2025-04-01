Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Appoints Kevin Zygmunt as Chief Operating Officer





BOSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation has appointed Kevin Zygmunt as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Zygmunt, most recently led the home insurance vertical for EverQuote where he was also tasked with heading up planning and operations. In his new role, Kevin will oversee operations for the Marketing, Underwriting, Service, and Claims teams for the Home group.

“Kevin’s experience in strategic management and marketing are an ideal match for Plymouth Rock,” commented Bill Martin, President and CEO, Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation. “We hire talented leaders with rare intelligence and energy to make things happen. We are achieving great things, and Kevin acts as a force multiplier.”

Prior to joining EverQuote, Kevin spent 5 years at the Boston Consulting Group where his work spanned multiple industries and practice areas. He did his undergraduate work at Bucknell University and holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

“I am honored to take on the role of COO at Plymouth Rock Home Assurance and to join an extremely talented team who focuses on putting the needs of the customer first. I am looking forward to building upon the operational foundations that the leadership team has already put in place and contributing to Plymouth Rock's further growth and success.”

Kevin is married with 4 children and in his spare time enjoys spending time with family, traveling, golfing and coaching kids’ sports.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

