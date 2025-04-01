BioLargo to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference April 3, 2025

WESTMINSTER, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, today announced that Dennis P. Calvert, CEO of BioLargo, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 3, 2025

DATE: April 3, 2025

TIME: 12:00 PM EDT

LINK: Register Here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

BioLargo, Inc.

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com