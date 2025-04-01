Brand Engagement Network to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference April 3rd

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) (NASDAQ: BNAI), an innovator in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced that CEO Paul Chang, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 3, 2025

DATE: April 3, 2025

TIME: 1:00 PM

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 3rd, 4th, and 7th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Why BEN?

Visionary Leadership: BEN's leadership team has the expertise to drive industry transformation and maintain its position at the forefront of customer engagement.



Recent Company Highlights:

Transformational Acquisition : BEN recently announced the acquisition of Cataneo GmbH, a media technology leader managing over €5 billion in annual media spend. This $19.5 million deal combines BEN’s Generative AI with Cataneo’s Mydas platform, setting a new benchmark in global media engagement and interactive advertising.

: BEN recently announced the acquisition of Cataneo GmbH, a media technology leader managing over €5 billion in annual media spend. This $19.5 million deal combines BEN’s Generative AI with Cataneo’s Mydas platform, setting a new benchmark in global media engagement and interactive advertising. AI-Driven Radio Advertising with Vybroo & Grupo Siete: BEN and Cataneo GmbH partnered with Vybroo and Grupo Siete on a pilot program to modernize radio advertising in Mexico by streamlining ad placement and optimizing campaign performance.

BEN and Cataneo GmbH partnered with Vybroo and Grupo Siete on a pilot program to modernize radio advertising in Mexico by streamlining ad placement and optimizing campaign performance. Cox Automotive Partnership : BEN successfully integrated its Digital AI Assistant with Cox Automotive’s Dealer.com, enhancing customer engagement and dealership operations through personalized, multimodal experiences.

: BEN successfully integrated its Digital AI Assistant with Cox Automotive’s Dealer.com, enhancing customer engagement and dealership operations through personalized, multimodal experiences. Expanding Market Reach: BEN continues to explore new verticals and applications for its AI solutions, positioning the company to capture untapped opportunities and deliver sustained growth.

About Brand Engagement Network (BEN)

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement, delivering safe, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers’ curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based or on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement. For more information, visit www.beninc.ai.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

BEN Contacts:

Investor Relations

Susan Xu

E: sxu@allianceadvisors.com

P: 778-323-0959

Media Contact

Amy Rouyer

E: amy@beninc.ai

P: 503-367-7596

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com