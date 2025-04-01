Stride Autism Centers Named a Winner of the 2025 Top Workplaces USA Today During Autism Acceptance Month





DES MOINES, Iowa, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, a leading provider of center-based early intervention ABA therapy, has been recognized with the 2025 Top Workplaces USA Today Award by Energage. This prestigious honor is based entirely on employee feedback and benchmarks organizations of similar size across various industries. The Top Workplaces USA Today Award highlights companies with 150 or more employees that foster an exceptional workplace culture. This year, over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the survey.

Stride’s inclusion on this list underscores its commitment to cultivating a workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow. With more than 350 full-time employees, Stride is expanding rapidly, now operating 22 clinics—including upcoming openings in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Des Moines, Iowa; and Bellevue, Nebraska.

Dedicated to increasing access to evidence-based ABA therapy in underserved communities, Stride is often the first and only provider of early intervention services for preschool-aged children in these areas.

“Stride was founded on the belief that every child diagnosed with autism should have access to high-quality early intervention,” said Brad Zelinger, founder and CEO of Stride Autism Centers. “Research shows that early ABA therapy can dramatically improve a child’s ability to learn, communicate, and thrive. Our team works tirelessly to bring these life-changing services to families who may otherwise go without.”

As organizations scale, preserving a strong culture and staying mission-driven can be challenging. The Top Workplaces Award evaluates company culture from the perspective of employees, measuring factors such as strategic clarity, core values, leadership support, and innovation. Stride ranked in the top quartile across all these categories, reflecting its continued focus on employee development and workplace excellence.

“This national recognition is incredibly meaningful to us, especially during Autism Acceptance Month,” said Zelinger. “Stride has established itself as a regional leader in the Midwest, but to be honored on a national scale affirms that we are building something truly special. At the heart of it all is our team—our people are everything. This award validates that our efforts to foster professional growth and well-being are making an impact, and that, in turn, allows us to deliver the best possible outcomes for the children and families we serve.”

Zelinger founded Stride in honor of his sister, who lives with an autism-related disorder. His personal connection to the autism community fuels Stride’s mission to be a compassionate and transformative presence in the communities it serves. This purpose-driven approach resonates deeply with employees, many of whom cite Stride’s values and meaningful work as key reasons for their job satisfaction.

Stride Autism Centers Is Hiring!

For more information about Stride’s award-winning workplace culture and career opportunities, visit https://stridecenters.com/careers/ .

ABOUT STRIDE:

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more.

For more information, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit Stride Autism Centers . If you’re interested in a rewarding career assisting children with autism, please visit Stride Careers to view our available positions.

ABOUT ENERGAGE:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven HR technology company that powers Top Workplaces , the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .