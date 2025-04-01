JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces April Programming

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is pleased to announce a diverse lineup of special events in April, including a special giveaway of Kokoro Care’s Spring “Sakura & Hanami” Package inspired by the cherry blossom season, a specialized talk exploring Japan’s samurai heritage, and the continuation of “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology” exhibition, which is on display through September 1, 2025.

Here is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ April programming and events:

Kokoro Care Spring “Sakura & Hanami” Box Giveaway

Date: Tue., April 1 - Wed., April 30, 2025

Location: Instagram (@japanhousela)

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is inviting all fans and followers to test their luck in a special giveaway that brings the magic of Japan’s most beloved seasonal tradition right to your doorstep. In partnership with Kokoro Care, purveyor of exquisite bespoke gift boxes, up to five winners can receive one of their Spring “Sakura & Hanami” Package which includes a collection of hand-curated Japanese treats inspired by the cherry blossom season.

No purchase required to enter; simply follow the @japanhousela Instagram account and enter online or by direct mail-in. Please note, the giveaway is open only to legal residents, eighteen years of age or older, of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia.

Steel and Honor | The Legacy of the Samurai Sword

Date: Sat., April 26, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: Free

In partnership with Jidai Arts and to complement the “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology” exhibition, “Steel and Honor | The Legacy of the Samurai Sword” offers an in-depth exploration of Japan’s samurai heritage, showcasing a local collector's rare collection of Japanese swords, ornaments, and more. Through an expert-led presentation and the rare collection on display, the program will foster a deeper understanding of Japan’s cultural legacy and the lesser-known aspects of its history, presenting a rare opportunity for Angelenos to experience these priceless works of art firsthand.

Dodgers “Japanese Heritage Night” Watch Party

Date: Mon., April 28, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Ovation Hollywood | Outdoor Courtyard

Fee: Free

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will be hosting an unforgettable Dodgers “Japanese Heritage Night” Watch Party at Ovation Hollywood’s outdoor courtyard for a night of fun, culture, and baseball. Dodger fans are invited to experience an exciting live drum performance by Asano Taiko U.S., followed by that evening’s game projected on a large screen located in the center of the courtyard. Dave & Buster’s will be on-hand to serve drinks and bites for all fans in attendance to enjoy!

Exhibition: “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology”

Dates: Now through Mon., September 1, 2025

Times: Mon. – Fri.: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sat. – Sun.: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

“NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology,” introduces visitors to the innovative technologies NHK, Japan Broadcasting Corporation, utilizes in its most popular year-long “Taiga” historical dramas to present historical settings. Building on the global popularity of Japanese samurai era culture, seen in FX’s “Shōgun” and Sony’s “Rise of the Ronin” video game, NEO-JAPONISM focuses in part on the samurai era, including video and interactive representations of historical Japanese objects from this time. The exhibition is also a showcase for NHK’s recent interactive technological collaborations with Japan’s important museums that allow greater access to Japanese cultural treasures.

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

Media Contacts:

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17e56bf7-92e8-4130-82a6-81abee6c5536