Redis Hires New Worldwide Sales Executive to Drive Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world’s fastest data platform, today announced the hiring of Mike Moss as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales to drive Redis into a new stage of global growth. Moss will lead the strategic expansion of Redis’ partner ecosystem, focusing on amplifying the company's network of cloud partners, developer engagement, and system integrator relationships to drive global technological innovation.

Moss has more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise technology and software industry, having most recently served as Global Vice President of Systems Integrator and Consulting Services Partner Sales at MongoDB. Before MongoDB, he led teams at Dell/EMC and BMC Software. He joins Redis to lead the company’s strategic partnerships with cloud service providers, systems integrators, AI tech partners and resellers, as the company broadens its data infrastructure solutions to stretch beyond web and mobile and into powering new AI applications and experiences.

“Redis empowers developers to build cutting-edge, high-performance applications across web, mobile, and AI by providing a lightning-fast, innovative data speed layer that accelerates development and unleashes technological potential,” said Moss. “We’re in an incredible position to help our partners and customers realize their AI ambitions, so the opportunities ahead of us are virtually boundless. I look forward to exploring every avenue to work in concert with new and existing partners to bring our technology to customers building next generation apps.”

“As Redis enters this new era, Mike will play a critical role in exploring and driving greater cooperation and creativity across the development ecosystem,” said Spencer Tuttle, Chief Revenue Officer at Redis. “Mike brings a wealth of experience that will transform the way Redis works with partner organizations. These foundational relationships are crucial in getting Redis into the hands of developers around the world, and will continue to be an area of strong investment.”

Redis has a number of partnerships with leading technology companies across the globe, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, enabling seamless integration and deployment. Under Moss’s direction, Redis will prioritize cloud partnerships due the the rapid acceleration of Redis Cloud running on its clients’ cloud platform of choice, empowering Redis’ global developer community to build better and faster than ever imagined.

About Redis

Redis is the world’s fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With cloud and on-prem databases for caching, vector search, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed. Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io .