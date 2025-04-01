Fabletics and Khloé Kardashian Deliver New Booty-Defining Design Technology That Will Turn Heads with Latest Collection, “By Khloé”

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active wear brand, announces the release of its latest collection in partnership with entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and television star Khloé Kardashian. Dubbed “By Khloé,” this latest collection is the first co-designed with Kardashian, and the fifth in the long-term collaborative partnership, featuring new booty-defining technology with two new game-changing leggings that highlight one’s best assets like never seen before.

“I’ve always wanted to be more hands-on with the design process, and with this new collection, Fabletics gave me the opportunity to create two new iconic leggings,” said Kardashian. “Whether you’re looking for a subtle sculpt or a more dramatic lift, Fabletics’ new booty scrunch technology will give you the confidence to feel your best.”

Rewriting the playbook for how leggings should look and feel, Fabletics marries its proprietary fabric technologies with booty-enhancing designs to accentuate curves with precision, while delivering unmatched comfort and style. The new Seamless Scrunch Legging, engineered from Fabletics’ Sleek Seamless material which provides a soft, comfortable, and breathable compression, turns up the volume with visible scrunch detailing to offer a bold, head turning backside pop. The new Pureluxe TLC Legging, made from the brand’s proprietary Pureluxe material that is buttery soft to the touch, delivers a more subtle, natural-looking lift with hidden-scrunch technology.

“This collection reflects a true design evolution for both Fabletics and for our partnership with Khloé,” said Kate Williams, Vice President, Women’s Design, Fabletics. “The pieces are all about creating beautiful and defined lines, with a ‘barely there’ silhouette, that also encourages confidence through shape enhancing design elements. Khloé’s personal style is perfectly represented throughout – from the colors, and the contradiction between sleek style and dramatic proportions, and finally the undeniable fashion-forward flair that these pieces encompass.”

“By Khloé” features 20+ pieces of empowering, sexy, and supported styles in an array of charmingly vibrant pastel colors that reflect Kardashian’s own palette preferences, including Mint Sorbet, Lilac Lotus, Malibu Blue Neon, and Pink Cactus, complemented by bold, mainstay neutrals, like Oxblood, Bone, and Soft Grey Heather. The new leggings are met with equally curve-enhancing bras and tops, like the new Pureluxe Plunge Low Impact Bra and Sheer Rib Shrug, while the collection’s layering pieces, including the Champ Cropped Sweatshirt and Hooded Trench Coat, offer a bold juxtaposition in dramatic proportion. Upping the ante on versatility and style are the two “By Khloé” jumpsuits, including the new Sweetheart Short Jumpsuit and Sleek Seamless Zip Front Sculpt Jumpsuit, that can be worn in and out of the gym.

The new collection is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $29.95 to $124.95 USD. Starting today, April 1, the pieces are available for purchase in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and at www.Fabletics.com/Khloe .

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 95 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

