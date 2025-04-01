POET Receives Lightwave Award for Outstanding AI Hardware at OFC Conference

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), a leader in the design and implementation of highly integrated optical engines and light sources for artificial intelligence networks, today announced that its executive team accepted the Elite Score award from Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews at an exclusive gala reception held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California on Monday night. The reception took place on the eve of the annual Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference.

Accepting the award on behalf of the Company were POET Chairman & CEO Dr. Suresh Venkatesan and Chief Revenue Officer Raju Kankipati. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the optical communications and broadband communities, recognized the POET Optical Interposer™ as an innovative advancement that will have a significant impact on the industry.

“We couldn’t ask for a better way to start our 2025 OFC experience than to collect this meaningful award,” Venkatesan commented. “Knowing that a recognized authority in our industry has judged our technology as one of the best on the market provides a strong amount of momentum heading into the next few days.”

POET has previously announced that it will demonstrate its latest innovations at the OFC conference. These include POET Teralight™, a line of 1.6T highly integrated transmit and receive optical engines and the new POET Blazar™, an advanced light source solution that will be viewable by invitation only. Among the customers whose products are scheduled to be showcased with POET’s products already integrated is Adtran, which commended the Company on its accolade.

“POET is deserving of industry recognition because of the innovation they have achieved with their optical engines. We value their efforts in helping us to create a next-generation optical module that addresses the demand for greater connectivity,” said Ross Saunders, General Manager, Adtran Optical Engines. Adtran will demo its highly integrated Quattro 100G LR4 in its private demo room that features POET’s optical engines.

The Lightwave+BTR award recognized the inventiveness and applicability of the POET Optical Interposer, the foundation for the Company’s highly integrated silicon-based optical engines and light sources that are designed to power AI hardware applications and data center hyperscalers to the next level of speed and performance.

The trophy will be displayed alongside POET’s other recent awards at the Company’s OFC Booth (#5315) through the conference, which ends on April 3, 2025.

