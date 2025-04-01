KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 1 APRIL 2025 AT 4:15 PM (EEST)

Correction: Kalmar has signed a large order for electric forklift trucks and reachstackers with Vestas Manufacturing Spain to further remove their CO2 emissions

Kalmar corrects its trade press release published on 1 April 2025 at 2:00 PM (EEST) regarding the order which was booked in Q4 2024. The original headline stated major order instead of large order and said: Kalmar has signed a major order for electric forklift trucks and reachstackers with Vestas Manufacturing Spain to further remove their CO2 emissions. Correct headline is: Kalmar has signed a large order for electric forklift trucks and reachstackers with Vestas Manufacturing Spain to further remove their CO2 emissions. The corrected release is included below in its entirety.

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Vestas Manufacturing Spain SL to supply a range of electric forklift trucks and electric reachstackers. The machines will be deployed at Vestas’ blade factory in Daimiel, Spain.

The large order comprises one Kalmar light electric forklift truck, three Kalmar medium electric forklift trucks, two Kalmar heavy electric forklift trucks and two Kalmar electric reachstackers, with all machines covered by a Kalmar Complete Care service agreement. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q4 2024 order intake, with one of the two heavy forklift trucks scheduled for delivery during December 2024 and the rest of the equipment during Q2 and Q3 2025.

All of the forklift trucks and reachstackers supplied to Vestas will be powered by the latest lithium-ion battery technology.

Roberto Meiriño, Head of Vestas Blades Daimiel: “To eliminate the CO2 emissions from our manufacturing process, we are replacing our fleet of diesel-powered machines with electrically powered equipment at our blade factory in Daimiel. After a successful trial with a heavy-duty electric forklift from Kalmar, we determined that their technology and offerings were the right choice for our needs. The new electric fleet follows the replacement of the factory’s natural gas heating system with three biomass boilers fired with olive pits. It enables us to reach carbon neutrality at the factory and contributes to Vestas’ goal of a science-based decarbonisation of our operations and supply chain by 2030.”

Eduardo Fernández, Solutions Sales Representative, Kalmar Spain: “We are delighted that, after careful consideration and evaluation of our fully electric powered offering, Vestas has chosen to partner with Kalmar. Our electrically powered forklift trucks and reachstackers will help Vestas decarbonise their operations while maintaining the highest levels of productivity and safety.”

Further information for the press:

Eduardo Fernandez, Solution Sales Representative, Kalmar Spain, tel. +34 916270165, eduardo.fernandez@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com





