New Survey Data From EVAI Show Fleet Managers Face Continued Challenges in Leveraging TCO Metrics With Auto Dealer Partners

JACKSON, Wyo., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAI, a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management, today announced results of its latest industry survey revealing significant insights into the use of total cost of ownership (TCO) metrics and the current state of electric vehicle (EV) adoption among vehicle fleet managers. The online survey, presented to more than 2,500 fleet executives during March, highlights the challenges and frustrations faced by today's small and medium sized fleet managers in properly leveraging TCO metrics in their relationship with auto dealership and service partners, especially in key areas such as vehicle maintenance.

As a strong relationship with auto dealers can significantly influence TCO metrics and help mitigate challenges with fleet operators, these relationships unlock benefits like:

Negotiated Service Rates: Lower maintenance costs through preferred pricing. Priority Service: Reduced downtime thanks to faster service and repairs thereby improving TCO. Access to OEM Parts: Greater reliability and longevity with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, reducing the frequency of repairs and associated costs. Supply Chain Management: Minimized downtime and unexpected costs through efficient parts and vehicle sourcing. Warranty Compliance - Enhanced adherence to warranty terms and conditions, ensuring proper claim processing, reducing fraud risks, and optimizing warranty-related costs while maintaining customer satisfaction. Predictive Maintenance – Identifying likely problems and resolving before they occur preventing unscheduled downtime.

Key Findings:

Fleet Size and EV Transition:

41% of respondents manage fleets with 51-100 vehicles, while 39% oversee fleets with 101+ vehicles.

41% of fleets are partially transitioned to EVs, and 40% are exploring options but have not yet transitioned.

Barriers to EV Adoption:

High upfront costs (20%), charging infrastructure concerns (20%), and uncertain resale value (20%) are the top reasons for fleets not transitioning to EVs.



TCO Tracking and Cost Factors:

41% of respondents track TCO rigorously, while 40% need better tools for TCO tracking alongside their dealer partners.

Vehicle purchase price (29%) and charging infrastructure costs (21%) are the most important cost factors when evaluating EV TCO.

Fleet EV Cost Considerations:

The majority of respondents (70%) consider long-term operational savings when thinking about fleet EV costs.



KPIs for EV Fleet Performance:

Fuel/energy efficiency (21%) and maintenance costs through auto dealers (21%) are the top KPIs used to assess EV fleet performance.



Likelihood of Accelerating EV Adoption:

41% of respondents are very likely to accelerate EV adoption if real-time TCO insights and management tools are available.



Data Needs for EV Adoption:

Cost comparisons of EVs vs. ICE vehicles over time (41%) and predictive analytics on battery performance (39%) are the most needed data for making informed EV adoption decisions.



“We understand the frustrations fleet managers face in accessing accurate and comprehensive TCO data,” said Ian Gardner, Founder and CEO of EVAI. “By leveraging TCO metrics plus AI monitoring and analysis, combined with strong partnerships with auto dealers and service partners, fleet managers can significantly strengthen their fleet management and cost management strategies. Our mission is to provide advanced tools and real-time insights that empower fleet managers to make informed decisions with auto dealers and service providers, optimize their operations, and achieve their sustainability goals. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and predictive analytics, we aim to simplify the EV transition process so fleet operators understand and realize the TCO and uptime benefits of going EV, and drive the future of fleet management by ensuring the right EV and charging solutions are selected and managing the EV fleet ecosystem to deliver the ROI promised."

In the survey, fleet managers express frustration over the limited availability of predictive analytics and comprehensive cost comparisons, hindering their ability to accurately assess the long-term benefits of EVs and build maintenance programs with auto dealers. The need for better tools to track TCO and optimize fleet operations is evident, with 61% of respondents indicating that better real-time data would help in optimizing their fleet’s operations.

About EVAI:

EVAI is a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management. Our mission is to empower fleet managers with the tools and insights they need to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and transition to sustainable electric vehicle (EV) fleets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, predictive analytics, and real-time data, EVAI provides comprehensive solutions that address the challenges of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) tracking and EV adoption. Our innovative platform enables fleet managers to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.evai.ai.



