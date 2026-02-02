Vehicle Management Systems Moves Out of "Stealth Mode" to Scale Disruptive AI Platform With New Web Presence

JACKSON, Wyo., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), an AI-first vehicle and fleet middleware platform serving both fleet and auto retail environments today announced the launch of its new website marking a key milestone as the company steps out from behind the scenes and accelerates engagement across the automotive and fleet industries.

The website launch follows VMS’s rebrand in October 2025 and represents more than a refreshed digital look, as it reflects the company’s transition into a more outward-facing phase of the business as it scales its offerings, deepens customer relationships, and expands its presence across the vehicle management ecosystem. It also highlights the company’s broader vision, evolving from its early electrification-focused roots into a highly disruptive, AI-first platform with applicability across all powertrains and established industries.

“After years of focused engineering and platform development, we’re intentionally moving out of stealth,” said David Prusinski, CEO at VMS. “For decades, fleet and automotive operators have been constrained by legacy platforms built on antiquated data architectures - systems that are slow, complex, expensive, and people-intensive. VMS was built differently from the ground up with an AI-first mindset that prioritizes simplicity, speed, and real operational impact.”

Designed to clearly articulate VMS’s mission, platform, and long-term direction, the new website serves as a centralized destination for customers and partners seeking a more nimble, flexible, and easy-to-adopt approach to vehicle and fleet management. The VMS platform improves vehicle uptime and operational efficiency by delivering actions—not just analytics—at a pace legacy systems cannot match.



As part of its increased industry engagement, VMS will also be exhibiting at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show this week in Las Vegas, where attendees can visit the company at booth #6122 to learn more about its platform and vision.

“This website is more than a digital refresh—it’s a clear signal of where VMS is headed,” added Prusinski. “We’re stepping into a more visible role, engaging the industry directly, and building a platform designed to lead the next era of vehicle and fleet management.”

The new website is live at www.vms.ai.

About Vehicle Management Systems

Vehicle Management Systems (VMS) is an AI-first company focused on redefining vehicle and service management for the next generation of fleets. For more information, visit www.vms.ai.