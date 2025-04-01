Franklin Access Announces the First in Its New Series of Remotely Managed M2M Routers for IoT: The Seiona – RT410S

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access, a leading provider of integrated wireless solutions, has unveiled its latest product, the Seiona – RT410S, at the Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas. The Seiona – RT410S delivers secure, stable, and reliable connectivity for a wide range of edge applications, expanding Franklin’s product offerings into the multi-billion-dollar IoT market. Designed for industries such as digital signage, healthcare, ATMs, kiosks, vending machines, and EV charging stations, the Seiona – RT410S facilitates seamless data exchange between computers and automated systems, enhancing operational efficiency.

Setting itself apart from competitors, Franklin’s Seiona series integrates full access to the Pintrac Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform, enabling comprehensive remote management. This solution allows administrators to configure, secure, deploy, monitor, and update devices remotely, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with on-site servicing. The Seiona – RT410S is the first in a series of upcoming devices and will be available in various physical configurations, all leveraging LTE technology.

At its core, the Seiona – RT410S incorporates proven cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS technologies to ensure robust performance. Its compact and portable design makes it ideal for a variety of deployment scenarios. Currently, Seiona is undergoing technical evaluation with leading national retailers for kiosk applications.

The Seiona – RT410S is currently undergoing U.S. wireless carrier certification and will be available for purchase soon.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) is a leader in integrated wireless solutions, offering state-of-the-art 4G LTE and 5G technologies, including mobile hotspots, routers, and mobile device management (MDM) solutions. Learn more at franklinaccess.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.