Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Celebrates Groundbreaking SpaceX, NASA, and ISS Yeast Experiment by Subsidiary Genetic Networks

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( Ticker: FITY ), a forward-thinking leader in biotechnology and health innovation, proudly announces a significant milestone in space research achieved by its recently acquired subsidiary, Genetic Networks. This milestone stems from over a decade of space-based functional genomics from Dr. Corey Nislow's laboratory. Beginning with STS-135, the final Space Shuttle mission to the ISS, through a successful sample return following lunar orbit on Artemis I, reported by CBC News on January 18, 2023 ( https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/yeast-space-experiment-1.6711816 ), this work highlights the pivotal role of functional genomics in diverse aspects of human health and wellness.

"These experiments are crucial to build a solid foundation to understand how life can adapt to the stresses of space, including microgravity and cosmic radiation beyond our planet," Dr. Nislow stated, as quoted in the original CBC report. "The data we've gathered could unlock new pathways for pharmaceutical development and human health in space exploration." His leadership and innovative approach have solidified Genetic Networks' reputation as a pioneer in genetic profiling, a strength that now significantly enhances Fifty 1 Labs' capabilities following the acquisition.

Since integrating Genetic Networks into its portfolio, Fifty 1 Labs has gained not only cutting-edge technology but also the invaluable contributions of Dr. Nislow, whose work bridges terrestrial biotechnology with space exploration. His vision for leveraging genetic insights to solve complex biological challenges aligns seamlessly with Fifty 1 Labs' mission to advance human health. The yeast experiment's findings—made possible through Dr. Nislow's expertise—open doors to applications ranging from resilient biological systems for long-duration space missions to novel therapeutics for Earth-based medicine.

Looking ahead, Genetic Networks is expanding its collaboration with SpaceX, with multiple missions planned for 2025 and the years to come.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement by Genetic Networks and to have Dr. Corey Nislow as a key part of our team through this acquisition," said Gennaro D'Urso, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "Corey's leadership in space genomics, combined with Genetic Networks' upcoming SpaceX missions, exemplifies the forward-thinking innovation we aim to champion at Fifty 1 Labs. His presence brings tremendous value, amplifying our ability to push the boundaries of biotechnology on Earth and beyond."

In the Nislow labs' latest experiment which launched last night on SpaceX's Fram2 mission, yeast strains were engineered to express transgenes derived from tardigrades, micro animals that are known for their extraordinary resistance to radiation, were flown to measure their response to microgravity and cosmic radiation. The data will inform terrestrial applications for these transgenes in humans, including those undergoing radiation-based cancer therapies.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. invites investors, researchers, and the public to follow its journey as it leverages this milestone to drive innovation.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (FITY)

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (Ticker: FITY) is a dynamic biotechnology company dedicated to advancing human health through innovative research and development. With a focus on cutting-edge solutions, Fifty 1 Labs integrates advanced scientific discoveries to address challenges in medicine, wellness, and beyond.

About Genetic Networks

Genetic Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., specializes in genetic profiling and bioinformatics, delivering transformative insights into biological systems. Led by experts like Dr. Corey Nislow, its contributions to space-based research and terrestrial applications position it as a key player in the future of biotechnology.

