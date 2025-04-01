SUCCESS® Magazine’s Entertainment Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine revealed Nick Cannon, media entrepreneur, producer, actor, comedian and avid mental health advocate, on the cover of its May/June 2025 issue. Dubbed the Entertainment issue, the magazine's exclusive content is spotlighting creative visionaries accelerating off-stage in thriving business ventures and sharing their behind-the-scenes grind and artistry.

“The entertainment industry is a unique pool of undeniable talent, where artists not only win prestigious awards and break records but also cement their success in entrepreneurship,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief and VP Publishing of SUCCESS® Enterprises. “I had the opportunity to sit down with Nick Cannon and discuss how he is expanding his vision in the media and entertainment world. From his inspirational journey as a teen star on Nickelodeon to creating new innovative shows and elevating his media ventures to create opportunities for emerging young artists, Nick’s story is the pinnacle of blending his entertainment passion with entrepreneurship while also being a mental health advocate and championing positive change through his platforms.”

Nick Cannon has been a key figure in the entertainment scene for decades as the current host of The Masked Singer and self-made multi-hyphenate dabbling in media and philanthropy. Founder of the record label, film and television company, N’Credible, he continues to host multiple shows, mentor aspiring entertainers and branch into the online digital media space with exciting new projects.

The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine's Entertainment issue is to showcase influential entertainment leaders who are expanding their reach and refining their entrepreneurial craft. These professionals are achieving remarkable and lasting results, making a significant impact in the creative sectors.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big and live their own definition of success. Optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools and education for continuous growth and lasting success. For more information, visit success.com .

