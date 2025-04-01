NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

April 1, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Rachel Last Name(s) Solway 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares Currency GBP Price £28.097511 Volume 28,700 Total £806,398.5657 Aggregated information: Price £28.097511 Volume 28,700 Total £806,398.5657 Date of transaction March 28, 2025 Place of transaction London

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.