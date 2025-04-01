Wonderful® Pistachios Tickles Tastebuds with Trendy New Dill Pickle Flavor

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios is tickling taste buds with the launch of today’s trendiest snack-time flavor: Dill Pickle. This addition to the award-winning No Shells flavor lineup is available in a 2.25-ounce bag size in the U.S. and offers a satisfying balance of tangy and savory, catering to consumers seeking adventurous snacking experiences.

No Shells Dill Pickle is available now for purchase online in an eight-pack or individually in convenience stores nationwide. The trending Dill Pickle flavor performs exceptionally well in the convenience channel. No Shells Dill Pickle appeals to both pistachio enthusiasts and fans of pickle-inspired snacks. According to Pinterest’s 2025 trend report, “pickles” are a top trend this year so it’s no surprise that No Shells Dill Pickle ranked alongside Wonderful Pistachios’ top-performing flavors in consumer taste tests, reinforcing its broad appeal and ability to drive new shoppers to the snack nut category.

“It might be April Fool’s, but this is no joke. We’re excited for Dill Pickle to push the flavor boundaries of what people expect healthy snacks to taste like in 2025,” exclaimed Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “With No Shells Dill Pickle pistachios, consumers no longer have to choose between flavors and fun OR nutritious and healthy, because they can have it all.”

For those in a snacking pickle, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Dill Pickle is dill-icious and offer six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving. Whether at work, on the road, or in need of a quick and flavorful snack, No Shells Dill Pickle brings a crave-worthy taste inspired by pickles to a crunchy, smart-snacking experience.

Wonderful Pistachios’ No Shells product line has helped the brand triple in growth since its first debut in 2019, with new flavors driving incremental sales. The new Dill Pickle variety joins a flavorful array of No Shells products, including Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, Unsalted, Jalapeño Lime, Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, and Smoky Barbecue.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

