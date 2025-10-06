Wonderful Pistachios and NFL Star Josh Allen Kick Off National Advertising Campaign and Launch Major College Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios unveiled the next chapter of its partnership with Buffalo Bills quarterback and pistachio farmer Josh Allen, debuting a national advertising campaign that puts Allen’s NFL stardom center stage following the impactful launch of the Josh Allen Scholarship. Set to air through the remainder of the NFL season, the television spots build on Wonderful Pistachios’ comedic “The Don’t Hold Back Snack™” campaign that launched earlier this year, but with a football-inspired twist.

The Josh Allen Scholarship and multi-level marketing campaign highlight Allen’s unique role as both a star football player and an official grower of Wonderful Pistachios. His family’s farm in California’s Central Valley, which produces pistachios for the brand, provides an authentic connection that blends his farming heritage with his professional excellence on the field.

“Partnering with Wonderful Pistachios allows me to honor where I come from and give back to the community that shaped me,” said Allen. “It’s equally about fueling fans and athletes with a great snack and planting seeds of possibility for the next generation in the place where my story began. Wonderful Pistachios isn’t just a brand I represent—it’s a part of who I am now.”

“This campaign goes beyond the traditional celebrity endorsement,” said Michael Perdigao, president of The Wonderful Agency, which produced the campaign. “Josh’s story is one of authenticity and a deep connection to our brand. The commitment to his character in the TV commercials brings our message to life in a significant way that goes above and beyond the bottom line.”

TV Ads Get Up Close With Josh Allen in the Locker Room

At the heart of the campaign are new 30- and 15-second television commercials by acclaimed commercials director Harold Einstein. In the satirical spirit of Einstein, the humorous commercials feature Allen in the locker room reminding his “teammates” that instead of going to outrageous lengths to curb snacking, they should simply reach for Wonderful Pistachios.

In “Ice Breaker” and “Melt Down,” Allen consults a fellow football player encased in ice after an ice bath to hold back on snacking. In “High Five” and “Taped Up,” Allen’s teammate is wrapped in a giant ball of athletic tape to keep him from reaching for unhealthy snacks.

“Josh showed up ready to work, and I have to admit, I was impressed we managed to squeeze a season’s worth of content into a single day,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “Turns out, he’s as good at hitting comedic timing as he is at hitting wide receivers.”

Ice Breaker debuted Oct. 5 during the nationally televised Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Sunday Night Football game on NBC. The remaining commercials will roll out across cable outlets, digital streaming platforms, and social media during football season. They join five existing “Don’t Hold Back Snack” spots from Einstein that debuted earlier this year, including Cement Hands, Lilliputians, Bear Hug, Crocodile, and El Stachio.

The Josh Allen Scholarship Creates Significant Opportunities for Students in Allen’s Hometown

Wonderful Pistachios and Allen recently announced details of a significant philanthropic collaboration — the Josh Allen Scholarship, which supports first-generation students in Allen’s rural, farming hometown of Firebaugh in California’s Central Valley.

“Launching the scholarship with Wonderful makes this campaign especially meaningful because it brings real opportunities to kids who remind me of myself at their age,” Allen said.

Scholarships are open to 12th-grade students at Firebaugh High School, who are invited to apply by their school administration. Those accepted will receive guidance with college applications and up to $12,000 in financial support over four years to pursue higher education. This initiative builds on The Wonderful Company’s long-standing commitment to empowering Central Valley youth through education and opportunity.

Complementing the scholarship and TV launch, life-sized standees of Allen are featured in stores nationwide alongside new Josh Allen point-of-sales displays and spectaculars, giving fans a chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the star quarterback while stocking up on Wonderful Pistachios. Social media and PR activations will amplify the partnership, including exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from Allen’s commercial shoot and a bloopers reel that will be shared on his own social channels.

With Allen’s star power, heartfelt connection to pistachio farming, and Wonderful Pistachios’ playful yet premium marketing approach, the campaign promises to deliver a winning combination this football season and beyond.

