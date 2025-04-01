The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will host a conference call for its fourth quarter results on April 9, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 1-800-898-3989 with a passcode of 5418050#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before May 10, 2025, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a passcode of 4354532#.

Corporate Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 230 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.5 billion.

For further information, please contact: Alexis Cloutier, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of North West at (204) 938-8976 or by email at acloutier@northwest.ca