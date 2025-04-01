Teekay Group Announces Availability of Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) have released their Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (Annual Reports). Each Annual Report has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.teekay.com, in the “Investors” section under “Financials and Presentations” for each respective entity.

Shareholders may also request hard copies of the Annual Reports, which include the Teekay Group’s complete 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Investor Relations via e-mail: investor.relations@teekay.com.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 60 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian government. With offices in eight countries and approximately 2,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 37 double-hull tankers (including 22 Suezmax tankers and 15 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and has five time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

