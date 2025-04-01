Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Dating Apps Data Exposure

PITTSBURGH, Pa., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security researchers have found that certain dating apps, including BDSM People, CHICA, TRANSLOVE, PINK, and BRISH, had publicly assessable “secrets” published together with the apps’ codes. The “secrets” include sensitive information such as API keys, passwords, and encryptions keys. Ultimately, bad actors gained access to these apps and exposed approximately 1.5 million user photos, including profile photos, public posts, profile verification images, photos removed for rule violations, and private photos sent through direct messages.1

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against BDSM People, CHICA, TRANSLOVE, PINK, and BRISH related to this data exposure. If you use or have used one of these applications, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com.

1 https://cybernews.com/security/ios-dating-apps-leak-private-photos/.



CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com