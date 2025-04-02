LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

2 April 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R the Company has submitted today the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 and the 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Form of Proxy to the National Storage Mechanism, and it will be available for inspection shortly in unedited full text at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 can be viewed on the Company's website at https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/results-reports-presentations and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting can be viewed on the Company's website at https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information

The AGM will be held at 90 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 4EZ on Thursday, 8 May 2025 at 11.00am.

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance & Secretariat Investor relations Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.