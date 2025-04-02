LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
2 April 2025
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R the Company has submitted today the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 and the 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Form of Proxy to the National Storage Mechanism, and it will be available for inspection shortly in unedited full text at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 can be viewed on the Company's website at https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/results-reports-presentations and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting can be viewed on the Company's website at https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information
The AGM will be held at 90 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 4EZ on Thursday, 8 May 2025 at 11.00am.
Enquiries:
|Dionne Mortley-Forde
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group Head of Governance & Secretariat
|Investor relations
|Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.