OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

15 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 12 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 20,000 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 595.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 588.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 591.39p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,615,645 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,615,645.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 12-12-2025 16:26:51 GBp 343 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE5C86 12-12-2025 16:20:32 GBp 346 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE6roF 12-12-2025 16:18:27 GBp 631 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE6pOo 12-12-2025 16:11:46 GBp 68 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE6xvn 12-12-2025 16:11:40 GBp 671 590.00 XLON xeaMOzE6x5u 12-12-2025 15:58:23 GBp 293 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE6haT 12-12-2025 15:50:40 GBp 261 589.00 XLON xeaMOzE6J26 12-12-2025 15:50:40 GBp 137 589.00 XLON xeaMOzE6J28 12-12-2025 15:50:39 GBp 416 589.00 XLON xeaMOzE6JD4 12-12-2025 15:50:39 GBp 91 589.00 XLON xeaMOzE6JD9 12-12-2025 15:43:04 GBp 279 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE6Pg4 12-12-2025 15:38:55 GBp 301 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE65UX 12-12-2025 15:21:22 GBp 423 590.50 XLON xeaMOzE7m4c 12-12-2025 15:21:22 GBp 370 590.00 XLON xeaMOzE7m4g 12-12-2025 15:21:22 GBp 531 590.50 XLON xeaMOzE7m4n 12-12-2025 15:07:00 GBp 2 591.50 XLON xeaMOzE7Z87 12-12-2025 15:07:00 GBp 378 591.50 XLON xeaMOzE7Z89 12-12-2025 15:06:49 GBp 547 592.00 XLON xeaMOzE7ZT4 12-12-2025 15:00:12 GBp 646 592.00 XLON xeaMOzE7hZs 12-12-2025 14:43:18 GBp 234 592.00 XLON xeaMOzE77kb 12-12-2025 14:43:03 GBp 336 592.50 XLON xeaMOzE77wO 12-12-2025 14:43:00 GBp 534 593.00 XLON xeaMOzE777E 12-12-2025 14:43:00 GBp 110 593.00 XLON xeaMOzE777G 12-12-2025 14:24:06 GBp 408 591.50 XLON xeaMOzE0$L7 12-12-2025 14:24:02 GBp 456 592.00 XLON xeaMOzE0$J6 12-12-2025 14:08:11 GBp 23 591.50 XLON xeaMOzE0XDy 12-12-2025 14:08:05 GBp 92 591.50 XLON xeaMOzE0XNL 12-12-2025 13:57:44 GBp 259 591.00 XLON xeaMOzE0KtI 12-12-2025 13:50:01 GBp 404 591.00 XLON xeaMOzE0Vcw 12-12-2025 13:44:23 GBp 3 591.00 XLON xeaMOzE0Odf 12-12-2025 13:36:21 GBp 219 592.50 XLON xeaMOzE02qJ 12-12-2025 13:29:54 GBp 452 593.50 XLON xeaMOzE0FSk 12-12-2025 13:13:57 GBp 336 594.00 XLON xeaMOzE1mXH 12-12-2025 13:00:59 GBp 100 593.00 XLON xeaMOzE1cZm 12-12-2025 13:00:59 GBp 341 593.00 XLON xeaMOzE1cZo 12-12-2025 12:52:23 GBp 290 593.50 XLON xeaMOzE1WRK 12-12-2025 12:51:03 GBp 633 594.00 XLON xeaMOzE1XOx 12-12-2025 12:07:10 GBp 114 593.50 XLON xeaMOzE1303 12-12-2025 12:07:10 GBp 83 593.50 XLON xeaMOzE1305 12-12-2025 12:02:14 GBp 366 594.00 XLON xeaMOzE1EQF 12-12-2025 11:47:51 GBp 215 593.50 XLON xeaMOzE2qxZ 12-12-2025 11:46:39 GBp 341 594.00 XLON xeaMOzE2rY3 12-12-2025 11:25:55 GBp 244 595.00 XLON xeaMOzE2cOj 12-12-2025 11:22:41 GBp 340 594.50 XLON xeaMOzE2bZ2 12-12-2025 11:12:49 GBp 258 595.00 XLON xeaMOzE2ild 12-12-2025 11:11:49 GBp 699 594.50 XLON xeaMOzE2iGN 12-12-2025 10:24:53 GBp 353 589.00 XLON xeaMOzE2DNo 12-12-2025 10:19:10 GBp 37 589.00 XLON xeaMOzE29uz 12-12-2025 10:18:22 GBp 279 588.50 XLON xeaMOzE3sZE 12-12-2025 09:59:50 GBp 313 589.00 XLON xeaMOzE3xAo 12-12-2025 09:59:50 GBp 450 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3xAq 12-12-2025 09:30:57 GBp 233 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3NFq 12-12-2025 09:23:34 GBp 210 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3GO2 12-12-2025 09:22:41 GBp 182 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3HuP 12-12-2025 09:22:41 GBp 115 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3HuR 12-12-2025 09:06:14 GBp 416 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE35RJ 12-12-2025 08:54:07 GBp 18 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3AEs 12-12-2025 08:54:07 GBp 67 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3AEu 12-12-2025 08:54:07 GBp 111 589.50 XLON xeaMOzE3AEw 12-12-2025 08:46:11 GBp 217 591.00 XLON xeaMOzEyqns 12-12-2025 08:46:11 GBp 312 591.50 XLON xeaMOzEyqnu 12-12-2025 08:46:11 GBp 764 592.00 XLON xeaMOzEyqn4 12-12-2025 08:09:17 GBp 265 591.50 XLON xeaMOzEyflu 12-12-2025 08:08:28 GBp 380 591.50 XLON xeaMOzEyfDR 12-12-2025 08:02:17 GBp 126 589.50 XLON xeaMOzEyId8 12-12-2025 08:01:40 GBp 528 590.00 XLON xeaMOzEyIAL



