OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
15 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 12 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased20,000--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)595.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)588.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)591.39p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,615,645 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,615,645.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
12-12-202516:26:51GBp343589.50XLONxeaMOzE5C86
12-12-202516:20:32GBp346589.50XLONxeaMOzE6roF
12-12-202516:18:27GBp631589.50XLONxeaMOzE6pOo
12-12-202516:11:46GBp68589.50XLONxeaMOzE6xvn
12-12-202516:11:40GBp671590.00XLONxeaMOzE6x5u
12-12-202515:58:23GBp293589.50XLONxeaMOzE6haT
12-12-202515:50:40GBp261589.00XLONxeaMOzE6J26
12-12-202515:50:40GBp137589.00XLONxeaMOzE6J28
12-12-202515:50:39GBp416589.00XLONxeaMOzE6JD4
12-12-202515:50:39GBp91589.00XLONxeaMOzE6JD9
12-12-202515:43:04GBp279589.50XLONxeaMOzE6Pg4
12-12-202515:38:55GBp301589.50XLONxeaMOzE65UX
12-12-202515:21:22GBp423590.50XLONxeaMOzE7m4c
12-12-202515:21:22GBp370590.00XLONxeaMOzE7m4g
12-12-202515:21:22GBp531590.50XLONxeaMOzE7m4n
12-12-202515:07:00GBp2591.50XLONxeaMOzE7Z87
12-12-202515:07:00GBp378591.50XLONxeaMOzE7Z89
12-12-202515:06:49GBp547592.00XLONxeaMOzE7ZT4
12-12-202515:00:12GBp646592.00XLONxeaMOzE7hZs
12-12-202514:43:18GBp234592.00XLONxeaMOzE77kb
12-12-202514:43:03GBp336592.50XLONxeaMOzE77wO
12-12-202514:43:00GBp534593.00XLONxeaMOzE777E
12-12-202514:43:00GBp110593.00XLONxeaMOzE777G
12-12-202514:24:06GBp408591.50XLONxeaMOzE0$L7
12-12-202514:24:02GBp456592.00XLONxeaMOzE0$J6
12-12-202514:08:11GBp23591.50XLONxeaMOzE0XDy
12-12-202514:08:05GBp92591.50XLONxeaMOzE0XNL
12-12-202513:57:44GBp259591.00XLONxeaMOzE0KtI
12-12-202513:50:01GBp404591.00XLONxeaMOzE0Vcw
12-12-202513:44:23GBp3591.00XLONxeaMOzE0Odf
12-12-202513:36:21GBp219592.50XLONxeaMOzE02qJ
12-12-202513:29:54GBp452593.50XLONxeaMOzE0FSk
12-12-202513:13:57GBp336594.00XLONxeaMOzE1mXH
12-12-202513:00:59GBp100593.00XLONxeaMOzE1cZm
12-12-202513:00:59GBp341593.00XLONxeaMOzE1cZo
12-12-202512:52:23GBp290593.50XLONxeaMOzE1WRK
12-12-202512:51:03GBp633594.00XLONxeaMOzE1XOx
12-12-202512:07:10GBp114593.50XLONxeaMOzE1303
12-12-202512:07:10GBp83593.50XLONxeaMOzE1305
12-12-202512:02:14GBp366594.00XLONxeaMOzE1EQF
12-12-202511:47:51GBp215593.50XLONxeaMOzE2qxZ
12-12-202511:46:39GBp341594.00XLONxeaMOzE2rY3
12-12-202511:25:55GBp244595.00XLONxeaMOzE2cOj
12-12-202511:22:41GBp340594.50XLONxeaMOzE2bZ2
12-12-202511:12:49GBp258595.00XLONxeaMOzE2ild
12-12-202511:11:49GBp699594.50XLONxeaMOzE2iGN
12-12-202510:24:53GBp353589.00XLONxeaMOzE2DNo
12-12-202510:19:10GBp37589.00XLONxeaMOzE29uz
12-12-202510:18:22GBp279588.50XLONxeaMOzE3sZE
12-12-202509:59:50GBp313589.00XLONxeaMOzE3xAo
12-12-202509:59:50GBp450589.50XLONxeaMOzE3xAq
12-12-202509:30:57GBp233589.50XLONxeaMOzE3NFq
12-12-202509:23:34GBp210589.50XLONxeaMOzE3GO2
12-12-202509:22:41GBp182589.50XLONxeaMOzE3HuP
12-12-202509:22:41GBp115589.50XLONxeaMOzE3HuR
12-12-202509:06:14GBp416589.50XLONxeaMOzE35RJ
12-12-202508:54:07GBp18589.50XLONxeaMOzE3AEs
12-12-202508:54:07GBp67589.50XLONxeaMOzE3AEu
12-12-202508:54:07GBp111589.50XLONxeaMOzE3AEw
12-12-202508:46:11GBp217591.00XLONxeaMOzEyqns
12-12-202508:46:11GBp312591.50XLONxeaMOzEyqnu
12-12-202508:46:11GBp764592.00XLONxeaMOzEyqn4
12-12-202508:09:17GBp265591.50XLONxeaMOzEyflu
12-12-202508:08:28GBp380591.50XLONxeaMOzEyfDR
12-12-202508:02:17GBp126589.50XLONxeaMOzEyId8
12-12-202508:01:40GBp528590.00XLONxeaMOzEyIAL



