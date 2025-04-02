IceMOS Technology Closes $22 Million Series E Investment to Fund Launch of New Power Semiconductor Device Technology mSJMOS

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor manufacturer, IceMOS Technology Corporation today announced it has completed Series E funding from a London-based investor, 57 Stars LLC , and earlier stage USA investors.

The company headquartered in Paradise Valley, Arizona, has a manufacturing center of excellence located in Northern Ireland, an advanced research innovation center in Arizona, and a design center in Tokyo, Japan. IceMOS Technology is an industry-leading developer of next generation silicon power devices. These products, called mSJMOSTM, are developed using a novel semiconductor technology based on IceMOS Intellectual Property of which the company holds over 70 patents. The silicon-based mSJMOSTM, exhibits a new phenomenon resulting from the integration of Silicon MEMS manufacturing techniques with mature node CMOS Super-junction Power MOSFET structures resulting in power MOSFETs that deliver dramatic semiconductor energy efficiency.

The investment, which values IceMOS at a market capitalization of $110 million USD (£85million) post money, will enable IceMOS to increase strategic manufacturing in Northern Ireland, device design capability, applications engineering, marketing and sales worldwide as it starts preparation to launch mSJMOSTM platforms.

“Our sensing and power technologies are paving the way for more energy-efficient and CO2-saving solutions that support decarbonization,” said Dr. Samuel J. Anderson, MBE, IceMOS Technology Founder and Chairman. “Products based on this advanced technology represents a new class of semiconductors, essential to serve the efficiency demands of the massively complex market segments like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), big data, renewables wind and solar, electric vehicles and aerospace applications. The merging of mSJMOSTM structures and MEMS manufacturing techniques presents a revolutionary silicon-based technology that can compete with wideband gap devices at 650 Volts, 750Volts, 900Volts, and 1200Volts.”





IceMOS will be expanding its global workforce to more than 100 employees on post funding. IceMOS is pleased to announce that Niall Lyne has accepted the position of IceMOS Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Sales. Niall an Industry veteran held numerous positions with Analog Device, Inc., Intersil and more recently Renesas Electronics. In this position, he will be responsible for optimizing company objectives, operations, and revenue growth.

The new Investors in the IceMOS Series E attended the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in September 2023 which was a collaboration by the Department for Business and Trade, the Northern Ireland Office, and Invest Northern Ireland, which hosted around 200 investors from across the world to visit Belfast with the aim of turbocharging inward investment into all corners of Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said: “Northern Ireland’s track record of delivering innovation, its supportive business environment, competitive operating costs and the creative ingenuity of its people make it an attractive destination for businesses of all sizes to start up and scale up. Northern Ireland has huge potential for significant economic growth, so it’s great to see IceMOS secure this funding as a result of the Northern Ireland Investment Summit, leading to investment and job creation.”

Dr. Caoimhe Archibald, Minister for the Economy, added: “IceMOS Technology’s multi-million funding success showcases the North’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and engineering. This investment highlights the confidence global investors have in the North and aligns with my vision to drive innovation, productivity, and technological advancement. The 2023 Investment Summit played a key role in showcasing the opportunities here and it’s encouraging to see significant outcomes like this. I look forward to seeing IceMOS continue to push the boundaries of semiconductor technology, creating high-value jobs in West Belfast and pioneering solutions in sectors from AI to renewable energy.”

Bernard McGuire, Managing Director of 57 Stars LLC: “IceMOS’ new architecture for silicon semiconductors represents break-through technology for power management systems in high-growth sectors such as electric vehicles and data centers,” said Bernard McGuire, Managing Director of 57 Stars. “The hiring of industry veteran Niall Lyne both validates the strength and potential of its innovative products and enhances the management team to start scaling the business.” 57 Stars is the largest investor in this round of financing, having committed $7.5 million dollars. McGuire further commented: “Given the company sits squarely in our sustainability and technology focus sectors, 57 Stars invested in IceMOS out of multiple private equity funds we manage and are thrilled to be partnering with and supporting the Company at this pivotal moment for its growth and development.” 57 Stars was supported by EY on financial and tax due diligence, Tughans LLP and Purrington Moody Weil LLP on legal advisory, and SLR Consulting on environmental, health, and safety (EHS) due diligence assessment.

Hugh Griffin, Chief Sales Officer (Eng Sub & Sensor Products) & Chief Strategy Officer, IceMOS Technology: “Building on our 2024 ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ award, this investment will further strengthen our manufacturing excellence in Belfast, expand our global workforce, and deepen our export footprint—already serving hundreds of customers worldwide. As a leader in advanced semiconductor exports, we are poised to diversify markets, enhance R&D, and deliver cutting-edge solutions that solidify the UK’s position as a hub for high-tech innovation. Together with our investors and partners, we’re not just scaling operations; we’re powering a sustainable future.”

IceMOS is an equity-financed private Delaware semiconductor corporation and manufacturer of a new class of Silicon MEMS based Power MOSFETs and Sensing Device technology that serves wide-ranging applications anywhere that power efficiency and sensing matters.

