OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.4.2025 AT 11:30 A.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES





Change in the holding of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own shares

On 10, March 2025 a total of 372 shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) have been returned free of consideration to OmaSp according to the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2022-2023.

Including the returned shares, OmaSp now holds a total of 137 019 own shares in treasury.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi





OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.