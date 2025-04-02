Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 17 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 April 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 March – 1 April 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 45,450 130,849,646 26 March 2025 1,000 3,142.76 3,142,760 27 March 2025 1,000 3,080.76 3,080,760 28 March 2025 1,000 3,032.19 3,032,190 31 March 2025 3,000 2,863.24 8,589,720 1 April 2025 3,000 2,855.57 8,566,710 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 54,450 157,261,786

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 576,463 B shares corresponding to 2.67 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 March – 1 April 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

