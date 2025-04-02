Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 17 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 April 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 March – 1 April 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|45,450
|130,849,646
|26 March 2025
|1,000
|3,142.76
|3,142,760
|27 March 2025
|1,000
|3,080.76
|3,080,760
|28 March 2025
|1,000
|3,032.19
|3,032,190
|31 March 2025
|3,000
|2,863.24
|8,589,720
|1 April 2025
|3,000
|2,855.57
|8,566,710
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|54,450
|157,261,786
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 576,463 B shares corresponding to 2.67 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 March – 1 April 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
