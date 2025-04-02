Tarkett - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of March 31st, 2025

PARIS, FRANCE, 2nd April, 2025 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of March 31st, 2025

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights As of March 31st, 2025



65,550,281



Number of theoretical voting rights:



123 798 800



Number of exercisable voting rights:

123 780 241*





* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

