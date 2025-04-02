CoinShares Resolves on Dividend Distribution for the financial year 2024

2 April 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | As announced on 18 February 2025, CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, indicated a distribution to shareholders would be considered within the parameters of the dividend policy, subject to the finalisation of the Group audit for the year ended 31 December 2024

Under the policy, the Company aims to return to shareholders by way of annual dividend of between 20% and 40% of the Group’s profit after tax, adjusted for any special dividend payments made during the period.

Consistent with the policy, and following publication of the Group’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, the Board of the Company resolved to declare and pay in four equal instalments an annual dividend in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2024 of approximately GBP 0.30 per ordinary share, amounting to GBP 20,000,000, to be paid from the Group’s reserves.

The dividend to holders of ordinary shares will be made in sterling (GBP) and subsequently, before distribution to shareholders who hold ordinary shares via Euroclear Sweden, converted to SEK at prevailing rates at the time of distribution.

The total number of shares in the Company as at 31 December 2024 was 2024 66,678,210.

The key dates for the annual dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date Total Dividend Tranche 1 29 April 2025 30 April 2025 6 May 2025 GBP 5,000,000 Tranche 2 27 June 2025 30 June 2025 3 July 2025 GBP 5,000,000 Tranche 3 29 September 2025 30 September 2025 3 October 2025 GBP 5,000,000 Tranche 4 29 December 2025 30 December 2025 7 January 2026 GBP 5,000,000

In accordance with Article 115(4) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, each payment will be subject to an assessment of the financial health of the Group by its Board.

CoinShares is the leading European alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

