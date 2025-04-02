Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 2 April 2025

Fingrid Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki today, on 2 April 2025. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2024, reviewed the Remuneration Report 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability, and decided on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting elected Fingrid Oyj’s Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen was elected as a new Board member and the Chair of the Board of Directors, and Leena Mörttinen was re-elected as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors. In addition, Jero Ahola, Anne Jalkala and Mikko Mursula were re-elected as Board members. A more detailed presentation of the Board members is available on the company’s website.

The Annual General Meeting decided to distribute a dividend of max. EUR 53,400.00 for each Series A share and max. EUR 19,500.00 for each Series B share, totalling max. EUR 135,281,700.00. The dividends will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 35,600.00 for each Series A share and EUR 13,000.00 for each Series B share, totalling EUR 90,187,800.00 in dividends, shall be paid on 7 April 2025. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the company’s Board of Directors to decide on the payment of a possible second dividend instalment after the half-year report has been confirmed, once the Board of Directors has assessed the company’s solvency, financial position and financial development. The second instalment shall be a maximum of EUR 17,800.00 for each Series A share and a maximum of EUR 6,500.00 for each Series B share, totalling max. 45,093,900.00. The authorisation remains valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

KPMG Oy Ab, which appointed Heidi Hyry, Authorised Public Accountant, KHT, as the principal auditor, was elected as the auditor of the company. The Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm KPMG Oy Ab, which appointed Heidi Hyry, Authorised Sustainability Auditor, as the principal sustainability reporting assurer, was elected as the sustainability reporting assurer for the company.

Further information:

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka, President & CEO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 50 573 9053

Jukka Metsälä, Chief Financial Officer, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 40 563 3756