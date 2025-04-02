Tariff Crisis: Worker advocates demand a freeze on increases in the price of groceries and rent, and more income supports for workers

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As workers brace for another trade announcement from Trump, worker advocates demand urgent action to stabilize the economy against the impact of tariffs.

The Trump administration is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and other countries today, at the same time as the “pause” on 25 percent tariffs against all Canadian goods are set to expire. All mainstream economists agree: a recession triggered by tariffs will be widespread and deeply felt.

Workers and communities need all levels of government to work together to deliver a comprehensive strategy to stabilize the economy as it responds to the changed trade environment.

“With so many people facing a cost of living and housing crisis, any effective emergency plan must include a freeze on increases to the price of groceries and rent, and a moratorium on evictions,” said Deena Ladd, Executive Director of the Workers’ Action Centre. “It’s also obvious the current Employment Insurance system is simply not up for the task of stabilizing the economy, since more than 65% of unemployed workers cannot access EI regular benefits. Without adequate income support for all workers, job losses in one sector will have a cascading, negative impact on local businesses that depend on employed workers as customers.”

The full worker-first agenda is available here: https://www.justice4workers.org/tariffemergency

Worker advocates are available for comment on the impact of tariffs, and what government action is needed.

Deena Ladd, Executive Director of the Workers’ Action Centre

Pam Frache, Coordinator of the Justice for Workers Campaign