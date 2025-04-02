Planet 13 Opens New Dispensary in Orange Park, FL, Serving Jacksonville Patients

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of its 32nd Florida dispensary in Orange Park on April 4 and 5, 2025. Located at 921 N Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL, the 4,680-square-foot facility is well positioned to serve the medical cannabis community in and around Jacksonville and will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year.

Grand opening celebrations kick-off on April 4, 2025, with local business owners joining the Clay County Chamber of Commerce to cut the ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m., and guests will be entertained by a popular DJ during the two-day event. A LifeSouth Blood Donation Bus will also be on site along with an MMJ doctor providing information about how to obtain a medical card.

“We’re thrilled to open another convenient Planet 13 dispensary, bringing our award-winning products to the growing Florida medical cannabis community,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “With its prime location on Blanding Boulevard, one of the busiest retail corridors in the region, we are pleased to enhance patient access and convenience for Metro Jacksonville’s growing population. As we continue our growth across Florida, we remain committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service and look forward to serving patients in Northeast Florida through our newest storefront in Orange Park.”

Planet 13 Orange Park is strategically positioned in front of Walmart and across from Publix, ensuring high visibility and convenient access for patients. Located on a high traffic retail corridor, the new storefront will benefit from significant daily traffic, with over 58,000 vehicles passing by each day. The surrounding area features a daytime population of nearly 125,000 within a five-mile radius, making it a strong market for sustained growth.

Visit Planet 13 Orange Park today and experience why Planet 13 is a leader in cannabis innovation.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 32 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 36 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13official_.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement of a dispensary opening. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

