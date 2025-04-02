Kraken Robotics Completes Acquisition of 3D at Depth

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that, through a subsidiary, it has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth Inc. (“3D at Depth”) on the terms previously disclosed in the Company’s press release dated March 13, 2025. 3D at Depth is a subsea services company specializing in high resolution LiDAR imaging and measurements.

3D at Depth is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken. As it transitions to the Kraken brand, it will continue to operate as a trusted partner in subsea LiDAR imaging, complementing Kraken’s suite of synthetic aperture sonar and sub-bottom imaging technologies.

“We are pleased to welcome 3D at Depth to the Kraken Robotics team and look forward to offering our comprehensive subsea intelligence solutions to our clients,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken. “Our combined solutions are complementary, enabling us to provide best-in-class technologies to our global customer base across the commercial, defense, and marine research sectors.”

Kraken offers a suite of advanced marine technology products and services to enable clients worldwide to complete complex subsea missions, providing higher resolution data and enhanced endurance solutions.

Products Include:

Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS)

Kraken SAS is a technology evolution, integrating the capability to perform imaging and bathymetric mapping simultaneously, while delivering significantly higher resolution, range, and the industry’s best Area Coverage Rates (ACR). Ranging from mine countermeasures and port and harbor security to infrastructure integrity surveys and broad area habitat mapping campaigns, Kraken SAS provides higher-grade subsea information that reduces the cost and time required to make critical decisions.



KATFISH

Kraken’s KATFISH is an actively stabilized synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) towfish system that delivers ultra-high-resolution data of up to 2 cm x 2 cm. The KATFISH towbody leverages articulated tailfins and an intelligent autopilot to compensate for motion, enabling high-quality data collection and large area coverage rates.



SeaPower

Kraken’s SeaPower pressure-neutral battery system delivers twice the energy density at 46% less weight in water per kWh compared to traditional oil-compensated batteries. Its exceptional energy-to-volume and weight ratio enables extended, deeper, and more complex underwater operations with reduced recharging needs.



Services Include:

LiDAR Survey

Underwater LiDAR surveys result in comprehensive, accurate data to enable informed decision-making on underwater assets and infrastructure in a cost-effective, low risk manner. Applications include measurement, inspection, diagnostics, and asset monitoring for offshore oil and gas, nuclear, hydroelectric industries, defense and security, and marine science and research.



SAS Survey

Kraken’s KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar surveys can provide significant augmentation to existing offshore energy and defense survey operations, acquiring higher quality, wider swaths of data at faster speeds than towed sidescan sonar.



Sub-Bottom Imaging

Kraken’s Sub-Bottom Imaging services allow you to see beneath the seabed using advanced acoustic technology. Our Sub-Bottom Imager (SBI) 3D data provides a clear understanding of subsea lithography and hazards, decreasing the risk of your offshore operations.



Acoustic Coring

The Acoustic Corer utilizes advanced acoustic technology for sub-seabed interrogation, optimizing offshore installation programs. By bridging the gap between geophysical and geotechnical site investigation methods, it delivers a 3D acoustic core with a 14 m diameter and depths exceeding 50 m.





Figure 1: Kraken Robotics offers a suite of advanced marine technology products and services

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

ABOUT 3D AT DEPTH

3D at Depth specialises in underwater data acquisition, providing unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge solutions to a diverse array of in water measurement challenges. From initial underwater survey planning to final data delivery, our comprehensive end-to-end approach and commitment to excellence has positioned us as industry leaders, empowering our clients worldwide with detailed and accurate three-dimensional point clouds which provide an insightful and holistic view of underwater environments.

