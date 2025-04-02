Parsons Selected for PFAS Investigation and Remedy Development at Tucson International Airport

CHANTILLY, Va., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced that the company was selected by Tucson Airport Authority (TAA), operator of Tucson International Airport (TUS), to execute a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) facility investigation. The professional services agreement contract includes source area delineation, offsite source differentiation, and remedy feasibility assessment associated with TAA’s required use of PFAS containing aqueous film forming foam (AFFF). This contract represents Parsons’ continued drive to help our clients address PFAS efficiently and cost effectively.

"Decades of relying on PFAS-containing aqueous film-forming foam for firefighting at airports has led to PFAS impacts and associated risks to the environment, as well as human and ecological health,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "Our team provides experts who can guide both military and civilian airports through all aspects of PFAS from assessment to remediation. We look forward to helping TAA on its path to assessing the presence of PFAS at TUS and strategically planning for TAA’s response with other community stakeholders.

Parsons is a global leader in addressing PFAS, including water and wastewater treatment, with a team of experts focused on hydrogeology, human health, ecological risk assessment, remediation, and modeling. This combination of key knowledge leadership positions the company to mitigate risks and liabilities through insight, advocacy, risk assessment, risk communication, remediation, and treatment.

The company has completed 2,000 PFAS investigations for industrial, commercial, and federal clients, and designed and installed more than 7,000 PFAS point of entry treatment systems, in addition to designing, building and operating large full scale water treatment plants to remove PFAS from drinking water and wastewater. Parsons has been helping U.S. military and civilian airports transition to a safer firefighting foam alternative for years.

Parsons continues to invest in key technologies and capabilities to address PFAS more effectively and efficiently. Most recently, Parsons acquired TRS Group, a world leader in thermal remediation technologies including patented technologies to address PFAS in soil and PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

