Aura Biosciences Announces Appointment of Teresa Bitetti to Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced the appointment of Teresa Bitetti, President of the Global Oncology Business Unit at Takeda, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2025.

“I am pleased to welcome Teresa to our Board of Directors,” said Elisabet de los Pinos, Chief Executive Officer of Aura Biosciences. “She is a seasoned leader whose extensive operational and commercial experience will be instrumental as we advance our clinical pipeline across ocular and urologic oncology.”

“I am excited to join Aura’s Board of Directors as the Company works to develop novel therapies in areas of high unmet medical need,” said Ms. Bitetti. “I look forward to collaborating with the Aura team as they continue to grow as an innovative global oncology company and work to fulfill their mission of transforming patients’ lives.”



Ms. Bitetti is currently the President of the Global Oncology Business Unit and a member of the Executive Team at Takeda, where she oversees a global portfolio of therapies targeting gastrointestinal, thoracic, and hematological cancers. In this role, Ms. Bitetti leads all aspects of Takeda’s multi-billion-dollar oncology business, with major markets in the US, Europe, and Japan. Before joining Takeda, Ms. Bitetti was Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Oncology Commercialization at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). She held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at BMS, including in infectious diseases and neuroscience. She served as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Oncology, President and General Manager of BMS Canada, and Worldwide Head of BMS Virology. Prior to BMS, Ms. Bitetti was part of the Capital Markets Group at Mobil Oil Corporation, overseeing the investment of Mobil’s worldwide pension assets. In addition to her role at Takeda, Ms. Bitetti serves on the Board of Directors for Osmol Therapeutics, which is focused on developing a treatment to prevent chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Ms. Bitetti earned her MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and her BA from Wellesley College.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for primary choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura Biosciences is headquartered in Boston, MA. Our mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients. For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AuraBiosciences and visit us on LinkedIn.

